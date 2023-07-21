Threads User Engagement Continues to Drop, Adding Urgency for New Features
Summary
- Data show user engagement has fallen 70% as executives focus on options such as a chronological feed
User engagement on Threads has continued to fall after an initial surge in sign-ups, putting pressure on parent Meta Platforms to roll out new features for its nascent microblogging app.
