Threads vs Twitter: THESE factors leading to Meta platform's success

Threads vs Twitter: THESE factors leading to Meta platform's success2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Threads has quickly become the fastest-growing app, posing a challenge to Twitter's declining popularity. A recent Morning Consult survey suggests that Threads' success can be attributed to factors such as timing, positioning, and strong backing, as well as its positive and well-moderated approach.
Threads, the conversation-based app developed by Meta, has already become the fastest growing app in terms of downloads in just over a week. As per many media outlet reports, it is speculated that the launch of Threads is now the major reason for Twitter's downfall. However, a recent report from Morning Consult survey, has tracked the brand data, revealing that Threads owes its early success to several key factors such as impeccable timing, purposeful positioning, and strong backing.
