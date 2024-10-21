Threat of Chinese overcapacity looms over memory chips
SummaryVital technology component could be next industry to grapple with abundance from Asian country.
Investors are worried that a huge production increase from China could derail the recovery of the memory-chip market. That doesn’t yet seem like an immediate risk, but China could still be a wild card down the road.
