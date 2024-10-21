Threat of Chinese overcapacity looms over memory chips

And export controls from the West might make it more challenging for Chinese manufacturers to move quickly to the next generation. Bernstein estimated the technology lag between CXMT and its global peers stands at roughly six to eight years. Though given worsening geopolitics between China and the West, Chinese companies, such as smartphone makers, have strong incentives to use domestic memory chips in their products if possible. And with Beijing throwing money at the cause, they might be able to make faster progress than expected. China is a big market for memory-chip manufacturers: It accounts for about 20% to 25% of the total DRAM demand globally, according to JPMorgan.