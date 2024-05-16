Three ways to manage data to integrate technology in tax
Managing data requires a holistic approach in order to obtain optimised results, and the process begins with taking stock of where businesses stand today, followed by crafting a blueprint for the future and a change management programme for its adoption
The swiftness with which tax authorities have adopted technology has been remarkable, bringing in greater transparency and stringent reporting practices. Today, the tax landscape is being reshaped due to the emergence of innovative technology solutions, major enterprise resource planning (ERP) system overhauls and the strategic use of data.