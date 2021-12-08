Thunder Tier One published with BGMI makers goes on sale at Steam

Exfil is a 4v4 mode where the attacking team is tasked with exfiltrating a package within a time limit while the defending team must prevent them from doing so using any means possible. In Advance & Secure - which is also a 4v4 mode - teams go head-to-head to fight for a number of sectors and claim victory. Domination is a PVE experience where up to four players race against the clock to take control of a series of checkpoints, disarm explosives, and defend against counter-attacks. Finally, Deathmatch is the classic free-for-all with up to eight participants.

