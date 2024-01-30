TikTok Pledged to Protect U.S. Data. $1.5 Billion Later, It’s Still Struggling.

TikTok says it has spent $1.5 billion building an operation intended to convince U.S. lawmakers that the popular video-sharing app is safe.

TikTok executives publicly promised to voluntarily wall-off American user data and bring in engineers and third parties to certify the app’s algorithm delivered content without interference from China, where its parent company, ByteDance, is located.

So far, TikTok is struggling to live up to those promises.

The special stand-alone unit, code-named Project Texas, oversees American data and content recommendations on its app.

In it, managers sometimes instruct workers to share data with colleagues in other parts of the company and with ByteDance workers without going through official channels, according to current and former employees and internal documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. That data sometimes includes private information such as a user’s email, birth date and IP address.

Meanwhile, ByteDance workers in China update TikTok’s algorithm so frequently that Project Texas employees struggle to check every change, and fear they won’t catch problems if there are any, the people said.

TikTok has promised to supply employees in Project Texas with laptops and software owned by their separate unit instead of ByteDance, but for many of them the new devices were slow to arrive. Some workers are worried their ByteDance-owned devices and tools aren’t secure.

TikTok’s struggles within its Project Texas unit illustrate the challenge it faces protecting U.S. data across a global social-media app. While it doesn’t appear that there is any government effort in China to access U.S. user data, it shows TikTok’s system is porous.

Project Texas leaders have promised changes. In a December memo viewed by the Journal, they told workers that they planned to roll out new tools for sharing data and communicating with colleagues. They also reminded employees of the rules around data sharing.

A spokeswoman for TikTok said in response to questions for this article that it is “voluntarily implementing our plan to protect U.S. user data."

The spokeswoman said the app’s U.S. algorithm is stored with its American partner, Oracle. She said the algorithm is trained on U.S. user data and supervised by employees within the unit, which is officially called TikTok U.S. Data Security, or USDS.

“Over the past year, we took the unprecedented step of granting Oracle full access to our source code and algorithm," she said.

After the Journal reached out to TikTok for comment, the company accelerated its delivery of laptops to employees.

The data handling issues are the latest concern for TikTok employees, some of whom fear the social-media giant isn’t honoring its pledge to protect American users. TikTok employees previously raised complaints when TikTok tracked users who watched gay content, and when a string of executives transferred from ByteDance’s Beijing headquarters to top roles at TikTok in the U.S.

TikTok launched Project Texas to assuage lawmakers, who are concerned about its ties to the Chinese government, and to build trust with the app’s more than 150 million users.

TikTok has been in negotiations for several years with an executive branch panel called the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. over whether it can remain in the country, but it hasn’t reached an agreement. TikTok has repeatedly said it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government.

Project Texas is a challenging undertaking: TikTok has to separate American user data from the rest of the company so that U.S. data and content recommendations exist beyond the reach of the Chinese government. American data would only leave the unit in rare instances and in aggregated form.

TikTok embarked on a campaign to sell the plan to lawmakers, civil-society organizations and users. The company published a video about Project Texas with animated pictures and a catchy soundtrack aimed at young people.

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew also touted the plan in congressional testimony in March 2023.

“The bottom line is this is American data, stored on American soil by an American company, overseen by American personnel," Chew said. “This eliminates the concern that some of you have shared with me that TikTok user data can be subject to Chinese law."

More recently, amid legal victories and lobbying from TikTok’s U.S. backer, pressure on the company from Washington has eased.

With Project Texas, “I’m skeptical that TikTok’s efforts here ever had any value," said Jacob Helberg, a member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressional research and advisory panel, who has organized a bipartisan, bicoastal alliance of China hawks.

TikTok started work on Project Texas in early 2021, and by early 2023, the unit had walled off U.S. user data. In the months leading up to Chew’s testimony in Washington, TikTok enforced a strict separation between the unit, which has about 2,000 employees, and the rest of TikTok.

Project Texas employees were only allowed to share the user data outside of the unit if it was aggregated and important for the functioning of TikTok’s app, and they couldn’t save the user data to their computers.

This put many of the employees in Project Texas in a difficult position: they relied on tools that only functioned with data that they could download to their computers. Without the ability to save the data, they couldn’t do their jobs.

Some employees raised these concerns with their managers, according to people familiar with the conversations. The employees worried that if they paused their work, the company would put them on performance-improvement plans. But continuing their work broke the rules.

TikTok’s app operates all over the world, except for in China, where ByteDance offers a different version of TikTok. The algorithm that powers TikTok is developed by ByteDance in Beijing.

TikTok executives have said internally that they sometimes need to share protected U.S. data with ByteDance to help train the algorithm, or with employees outside Project Texas who work on keeping problematic content off TikTok, according to people familiar with the unit.

Meanwhile, Project Texas employees in charge of reviewing TikTok’s software were instructed to inspect TikTok’s code for signs of Chinese interference before allowing updates.

The Project Texas workers soon found a mountain of code waiting for them to verify each morning. Under pressure to work quickly, employees found the task to be impossible without more personnel, according to people familiar with the unit. Meanwhile, TikTok’s algorithm is incorporating a growing number of updates that the Project Texas team hasn’t run through a review.

TikTok has said Texas-based Oracle—the inspiration for the unit’s name—is monitoring all the data that leaves Project Texas and is also checking every line of code in the app’s algorithm for suspicious changes.

But Oracle doesn’t monitor the data employees share with each other over TikTok’s internal messaging tools, according to people familiar with the data-sharing.

Project Texas started to informally roll back some of the data-sharing rules last spring. Managers told employees that they actually could save data to their computers, and that there would be exceptions to the requirement that they could only share data in aggregate.

Now many of the Project Texas data protections have devolved into what one employee called “a wink and a nod." Other employees say Project Texas officially still prohibits sharing user data except in rare instances. But the instructions some employees receive conflict with that stance.

One Project Texas executive recently told employees that TikTok workers outside of Project Texas are tired of hearing “no" when they ask for U.S. user data.

In the December memo to employees, managers said they planned to launch a special version of ByteDance’s internal messaging system just for Project Texas employees. Workers in the unit hope this means ByteDance won’t be able to access their data.

“Protected data should never be shared with Global TikTok or ByteDance colleagues," the emailed warned.

Employees say ByteDance managers continue to request U.S. data.

