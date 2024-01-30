TikTok Pledged to Protect U.S. Data. $1.5 Billion Later, It’s Still Struggling.
Georgia Wells , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Jan 2024, 10:40 PM IST
SummaryThe popular video-sharing app said it had walled off American data in so-called Project Texas, but employees say data is still sometimes shared with its China-based parent.
TikTok says it has spent $1.5 billion building an operation intended to convince U.S. lawmakers that the popular video-sharing app is safe.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less