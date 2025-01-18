TikTok shutdown in US: Less than 24 hours to go before the social media platform shuts down in the United States following a Supreme Court order. However, with more than 170 million American users and, according to Bernstein analysts, about $20 billion of estimated revenue in 2025, TikTok is overwhelmingly popular with young people and advertisers. In the face of such TikTok going dark, several tech experts are talking about a hack that may still allow US users to access the short-form video platform.

The company announced late Friday that it will cease operations in the United States on Sunday unless the Joe Biden administration assures firms like Apple and Google that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban is implemented.

TikTok has until Sunday, January 19, to sever ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or shut down its US operations to address national security concerns.

VPN: Can You Access TikTok in US Using VPNs? VPNs, or virtual private networks, present a potential solution for accessing TikTok when the app goes dark in the US, as they can mask a user's location to make it appear as though they are in a country where the app remains available.

However, both Apple and Google have measures in place to restrict VPN users from accessing illegal content, such as unlicensed gambling apps. For Android users, it may be possible to download TikTok through a method known as sideloading, which involves bypassing the Google Play Store.

If you have an Android device, you might be able to download TikTok by circumventing the Google Play Store, a tactic known as sideloading.

Experts have also informed Reuters that users might be able to access a web-based version of TikTok that has fewer features than the app, and even that might not work, experts said.

TikTok To Go Dark in US? Uncertainty surrounding TikTok's future has prompted users, predominantly younger demographics, to seek alternatives such as the China-based app RedNote.

As the deadline for a potential ban approaches, competitors Meta and Snap have experienced a surge in their stock prices, with investors anticipating an influx of users and advertising revenue.