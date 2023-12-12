TikTok Strikes Back in Indonesia

Indonesia’s largest internet company doesn’t get any upfront cash, since the injection from TikTok will go into the joint venture rather than directly to GoTo. And GoTo will give up control of Tokopedia—considered a probable long-term value driver—in exchange for only a minority stake in the new venture. Meanwhile, TikTok’s e-commerce operations are unprofitable and much smaller than those of Tokopedia. Venugopal Garre, an analyst with Bernstein, reckons that TikTok Shop currently clocks in at just a third of Tokopedia’s gross merchandise value of $15 billion.