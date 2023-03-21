TikTok Trackers Embedded in U.S. State-government websites, review finds7 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:53 PM IST
State governments might be inadvertently helping Chinese-owned app in data collection
More than two dozen state government websites contain web-tracking code made by TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd., according to a new report from a cybersecurity company, illustrating the difficulties U.S. regulators face in curtailing data-collection efforts by the popular Chinese-owned app.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×