TikTok Trackers Embedded in U.S. State-government websites, review finds

Site administrators usually place such pixels on the government websites to help measure the effectiveness of advertising they have purchased on TikTok. It helps government agencies determine how many people saw an ad on the social-media app and took some action—such as visiting a website or signing up for a service. The pixels’ proliferation offers another vector for data collection beyond TikTok’s popular mobile app, which is increasingly under fire in Washington as a possible way for the Chinese government to collect data on Americans.