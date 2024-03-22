TikTok’s Conduct Isn’t Free Speech

TikTok hardly uses this data for benign purposes. ByteDance admitted in December 2022 that some of its employees covertly spied on American journalists while trying to identify internal leakers. Caught red-handed, a spokeswoman chalked this up to a “misguided plan," and TikTok promised to wall off U.S. data. But a January 2024 report in the Journal revealed that staff continued to share data with “colleagues in other parts of the company and with ByteDance workers without going through official channels." Why? Simple. From everything I’ve seen, the Communist Party is in control. Only a structural remedy that requires TikTok to break with China will work.