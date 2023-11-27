TikTok’s Owner Wanted to Create a Hit Videogame. It Failed.

SINGAPORE—TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance has bet billions on videogames since 2019, setting up its own creative unit and acquiring buzzy game makers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now it is winding down those efforts, its latest pullback from experimental forays into education, property brokering and virtual reality as it faces regulatory and economic headwinds at home and abroad.

ByteDance has told senior managers at its videogame unit, Nuverse, to terminate games under development by December and is laying off hundreds of employees at the division, people familiar with the matter said.

The firings account for the bulk of Nuverse’s staff and come soon after ByteDance similarly stripped back at its VR headset unit, Pico, this month. ByteDance is streamlining operations to focus on core businesses and improving profit, the people said.

Senior management—including founder Zhang Yiming and Chairman Liang Rubo—have been unsatisfied with the videogame division’s performance, as its titles have struggled to retain users and the unit hasn’t managed to score a global hit, the people said.

ByteDance said Monday that it is restructuring its videogame business to focus on "long-term strategic growth areas," without specifying. Senior managers at the unit said it would continue to explore artificial intelligence technologies and applications in the videogame sector. Reuters earlier reported ByteDance's plan to wind down Nuverse.

ByteDance has had huge success in the U.S. with TikTok and apps such as the video-editing tool CapCut and is now pushing hard into online shopping. Its willingness to spend big on pushing new frontiers is waning.

Outside of China, intense competition from U.S. social-media giant Meta Platforms and fierce regulatory scrutiny on its popular short-video app TikTok has weighed on profit. At home, a weak economy, lackluster consumer spending and tighter regulations on the videogame industry have also suppressed its growth and profitability. Fewer licenses for new titles are being doled out in China and rules limit the time the country’s youth can spend gaming.

ByteDance aims to pick up the momentum of growth globally as it edges closer to its foreign rivals in revenue. In the first half of this year, ByteDance's revenue grew around 37% from a year earlier to more than $53 billion, not far behind Meta's near $61 billion for the same period.

Nuverse’s setback represents the retreat from a strategy that Liang put in place barely two years ago. In one of his first major moves after taking over leadership in 2021, Liang announced ByteDance would focus on six different segments, including TikTok, its Chinese sibling Douyin, work-collaboration platform Lark, videogame unit Nuverse and education-technology unit Dali Education.

Since then, the internet behemoth, ​​last valued at $223.5 billion and one of the most valuable companies in the world, has axed thousands of positions in its education and videogame division amid Beijing’s regulatory clampdown. After years of rapid expansion, it slammed the brakes and started trimming cash-burning businesses with weak outlooks.

In an internal speech in March, Liang told employees that ByteDance would focus on two core business areas: information platforms—including TikTok and Douyin—and e-commerce, where it is seeking to challenge online retailers Amazon.com, Temu and Shein.

Last month, managers at TikTok were asked to give staff lower ratings in performance reviews, The Wall Street Journal reported, measures that staff fear might lead to layoffs within the organization. This month, it slashed hundreds of jobs at Pico as it struggled with slow sales.

ByteDance set up Nuverse in 2019, investing heavily to build up its game development capabilities to compete with industry leaders such as Tencent Holdings and NetEase. The company acquired several videogame studios and exclusive distribution rights to titles to boost its content. In 2021, it bought Shanghai-based Moonton Technology, the developer behind the hit title “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang," valuing it at around $4 billion.

Moonton failed for a long time to secure a Chinese publishing license for the game, which was wildly popular among Southeast Asian gamers. ByteDance won approval in April, but the delay hurt its chances among China's 690 million gamers and prevented the game, a fixture at esport tournaments in the region, from being played at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, eastern China, this year.

ByteDance is now seeking buyers for Moonton, targeting a valuation of $5 billion, the people said. The Beijing-based company has met Savvy Games Group, a game company backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund, and Tencent in recent weeks to discuss possible sales, people familiar with the matter said.

ByteDance is also weighing potential disposals of existing games, the people said. Tencent is also in talks with ByteDance to take over at least one of its in-house studios, they said.

