TikTok’s stratospheric Rise: An oral history13 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:30 AM IST
Ten people with front-row seats tell how it became the world’s most popular app
Ten people with front-row seats tell how it became the world’s most popular app
In just five years, TikTok has exploded into a pop-culture phenomenon as well as a geopolitical flashpoint. It is the world’s most popular app, used by two-thirds of American teens. Its uber-catchy—some would say addictive—short-video format has left Silicon Valley scrambling to catch up and made instant fame more accessible than ever.