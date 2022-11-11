TikTok’s stratospheric Rise: An oral history

Today TikTok still reigns supreme among social-media platforms in terms of how much time users spend on the app. American adults who use TikTok spend an average of 49 minutes a day compared with 30 minutes a day for Instagram, according to Insider Intelligence. But it faces rising competition from Instagram and YouTube, which have both launched their own short-video products, and the jousting between the U.S. and China shows no signs of slowing. Five years from now, TikTok could be bigger than ever—or life could return to the way it was before it was ingrained in so many people’s lives.

