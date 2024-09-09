Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 09 2024 15:59:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.40 -1.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 784.30 0.22%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,647.50 0.64%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 389.95 -1.32%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.85 -1.09%
Business News/ Technology / 'Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin': Apple YouTube channel hacked during ‘Its Glowtime’ Event?
BackBack

'Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin': Apple YouTube channel hacked during ‘Its Glowtime’ Event?

Livemint

Apple's YouTube channel was allegedly hacked to stream an AI-generated video of CEO Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin, just before the Glowtime event. The company unveiled a new iPhone designed for generative AI, aiming to enhance sales and showcase innovation.

CEO of Apple Tim Cook greets attendees as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2024 (REUTERS)Premium
CEO of Apple Tim Cook greets attendees as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2024 (REUTERS)

Ahead of the highly anticipated Glowtime event on Monday, September 9, Apple’s YouTube channel reportedly suffered a security breach. Tech YouTuber @abhishek revealed that the channel was compromised to stream an AI-generated video featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook. In the video, which was shared by @abhishek on X (formerly Twitter), Cook appeared to be "requesting Bitcoin," adding an unexpected twist to the lead-up to the event.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

On Monday, Apple Inc. introduced the latest version of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying it was designed to take advantage of artificial intelligence from the “ground up."

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in new colors and get a customizable Action button that had only been available on higher-end models, Apple said during a presentation streamed from its headquarters Monday in Cupertino, California. And there’s a Camera Control button that lets you snap pictures and access camera capabilities.

Apple also unveiled a version of its smartwatch with a bigger screen and the ability to detect sleep apnea, as well as new software that can turn AirPods into hearing aids.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was also launched on September 9. At the forefront of the Apple Event 2024 Tim Cook described the Apple Watch Series 10 as a "beautiful new design."

The Series 10 features an expansive display that surpasses even the Apple Watch Ultra in size, offering up to 30 per cent more screen area compared to previous models. This means a larger font size and more visible text without compromising on content.

The 2024 Apple event, which was held on September 9, 2024, was expected to be around two hours long and was billed as "It's Glowtime". The event was streamed live on Apple's website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.
More Less
Published: 09 Sep 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue