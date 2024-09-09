'Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin': Apple YouTube channel hacked during ‘Its Glowtime’ Event?
Apple's YouTube channel was allegedly hacked to stream an AI-generated video of CEO Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin, just before the Glowtime event. The company unveiled a new iPhone designed for generative AI, aiming to enhance sales and showcase innovation.
Ahead of the highly anticipated Glowtime event on Monday, September 9, Apple’s YouTube channel reportedly suffered a security breach. Tech YouTuber @abhishek revealed that the channel was compromised to stream an AI-generated video featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook. In the video, which was shared by @abhishek on X (formerly Twitter), Cook appeared to be "requesting Bitcoin," adding an unexpected twist to the lead-up to the event.