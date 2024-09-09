Apple's YouTube channel was allegedly hacked to stream an AI-generated video of CEO Tim Cook asking for Bitcoin, just before the Glowtime event. The company unveiled a new iPhone designed for generative AI, aiming to enhance sales and showcase innovation.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Glowtime event on Monday, September 9, Apple's YouTube channel reportedly suffered a security breach. Tech YouTuber @abhishek revealed that the channel was compromised to stream an AI-generated video featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook. In the video, which was shared by @abhishek on X (formerly Twitter), Cook appeared to be "requesting Bitcoin," adding an unexpected twist to the lead-up to the event.

On Monday, Apple Inc. introduced the latest version of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, with Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook saying it was designed to take advantage of artificial intelligence from the "ground up."

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in new colors and get a customizable Action button that had only been available on higher-end models, Apple said during a presentation streamed from its headquarters Monday in Cupertino, California. And there’s a Camera Control button that lets you snap pictures and access camera capabilities.

Apple also unveiled a version of its smartwatch with a bigger screen and the ability to detect sleep apnea, as well as new software that can turn AirPods into hearing aids.

The Apple Watch Series 10 was also launched on September 9. At the forefront of the Apple Event 2024 Tim Cook described the Apple Watch Series 10 as a "beautiful new design."

The Series 10 features an expansive display that surpasses even the Apple Watch Ultra in size, offering up to 30 per cent more screen area compared to previous models. This means a larger font size and more visible text without compromising on content.