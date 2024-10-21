Tim Cook on why Apple’s huge bets will pay off

Every second of the day, Apple sells another seven iPhones. In the time it took you to read this sentence, it just sold a few more. And now a few more. Which is surprising, because the iPhone has become so powerful and durable that you don’t have to buy a new one every year. In fact, I’m writing this sentence on an iPhone 11 bought five years ago. (“It’s time to upgrade," Cook tells me.) The computers we hold in our hands have gotten better, but incrementally, not so obviously that you have to buy the next one—until now. Or at least that’s the pitch attached to Apple Intelligence. If you have an iPhone like mine, anything older than an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, the only way to add the software that has changed Tim Cook’s life is to buy a newer model.