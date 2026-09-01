Tim Cook’s 15-year Apple legacy: From Steve Jobs's successor to $4 trillion giant

Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple CEO after nearly 15 years at the helm. He will move into the executive chairman role, while John Ternus, who currently heads the hardware division, will take charge of the company's daily operations from 1 September. Cook became CEO in August 2011, just before Steve Jobs's death, and took the helm at Apple from one of the most influential founders in the technology industry.

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Cook built a very different Apple from the one Jobs left behind. His tenure was defined less by new product ideas but more for scale, operational discipline, services, supply chain control and greater monetisation of Apple's huge device base. This approach made Apple one of the most successful and valuable companies in the world today, but it also left Ternus with major challenges around China, regulators and artificial intelligence.

From Jobs' successor to Apple’s growth architect Cook's greatest success was the growth of the iPhone venture. During his tenure, Apple has reportedly sold approximately 3.1 billion iPhones, according to data released by the International Data Corporation.

The Apple stock has also made exceptional returns. The Financial Times reports that its stock has more than tripled since Cook's arrival, and the company has paid back over $1 trillion to its shareholders via buybacks and dividends.

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Apple increased the number of workers from an estimated 60,000 in 2011 to an estimated 166,000 today. It also expanded its retail footprint to over 500 stores worldwide.

Also Read | Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO on 1 September, John Ternus to succeed him

The hardwire: turning Apple into a services machine One of Cook’s most important moves was making Apple less dependent on hardware sales alone. The App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and Apple Pay were key verticals that emerged as central to the business. The Financial Times estimates Apple currently has approximately 1.5 billion subscribers paying to use its services.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., holds an iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple Inc. introduced its latest iPhones at an event Tuesday, banking on new materials, camera upgrades and improved performance to coax back consumers in a sluggish smartphone market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

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It is now able to boast that more than 2.5 billion Apple devices are in use across the globe, says the company. That huge number of installed devices has become one of Apple's biggest competitive strengths.

Also Read | How Apple stock price and valuation changed under Tim Cook as Apple CEO

Supply chain became Cook’s signature Cook's background in operations had a more profound impact on his leadership than anything else. He helped establish an extremely efficient manufacturing and supply-chain network, and China was key to this.

The model was used to allow Apple to make hundreds of millions of devices while maintaining margins. During Cook's tenure, Apple's operating margins also significantly improved.

However, the same system backfired when tensions between the U.S. and China rose. According to The Financial Times, Apple's previous list of suppliers indicated that approximately 90% of them were at least partly located in China or Taiwan. Apple's market value dropped by approximately $638 billion over three days in April 2025 after the US president, Donald Trump, imposed sweeping tariffs. In response, Cook was promoting increased diversification in production and sustaining the vital connection with China.

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Five new hardware categories in 15 years Cook's influence on Apple's product lineup wasn't as profound as Jobs did. The company's three main product categories, the iPhone, Mac and iPad, were all intact. Under Cook, Apple included five significant hardware categories: AirTag and Vision Pro, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod.

Apple CEO Tim Cook holds up a new iPhone 17 Pro during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters on September 09 in Cupertino, California. Apple unveiled a new generation of iPhones and updated Apple Watches and AirPods during a special event at Apple headquarters. (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)

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The Watch and AirPods were huge successes. Apple went on to terminate its decades-old car venture in 2024; HomePod and Vision Pro were still more restricted products.

Cook’s less visible hardware legacy may be just as important as Apple continuing to build their own chips, lessening reliance on suppliers like Intel. The transition to Apple Silicon helped improve performance and strengthened Apple’s control over its products.

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Also Read | Tim Cook net worth: How much Apple CEO earned before stepping down

Cook leaves behind a $4 trillion giant Cook’s legacy is ultimately built around scale. He made the iPhone a worldwide platform, turned services into a big business, enhanced Apple's margins and made the supply chain a competitive weapon.

His critics argue that Apple underinvested in breakthrough innovation and became too dependent on China. Backers cite the firm's remarkable financial results and its track record of sustained growth beyond the Jobs era.

As Cook moves to the executive chairman role, Ternus inherits both sides of that legacy: an Apple that has never been more valuable and a company facing some of its biggest strategic questions in years.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.