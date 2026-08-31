Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO: Who is John Ternus and what changes are coming?

Apple is undergoing one of its biggest leadership changes in recent years. Tim Cook, who has served as the company's CEO since 2011, is stepping down from the role on 1 September. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Tim Cook to remain involved with Apple Cook is not leaving Apple. He will become executive chairman and is expected to remain involved in key areas, including Apple's government and regulatory relations. The leadership transition comes just days before Apple's 9 September event, where the company is expected to unveil new products.

Cook will step away from Apple's day-to-day operations as executive chairman but is expected to remain involved in areas where his experience and relationships could benefit the company.

Also Read | Apple tests Pencil for foldable iPhone; stylus debut may face delay

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Cook is expected to continue managing Apple's relationships with the White House and the Chinese government. These relationships have become increasingly important as Apple navigates trade policies, regulations and supply-chain challenges.

Cook's continued involvement could provide stability during the leadership transition, while Ternus will take charge of Apple's daily operations and have an opportunity to shape the company's future direction.

John Ternus becomes Apple's new CEO Ternus joined Apple more than 20 years ago and has led its hardware engineering division since 2021. He has played a key role in the development of several of Apple's flagship products and has become one of the company's most prominent executives.

In announcing the transition, Cook described Ternus as a “brilliant engineer and thinker” and praised his attention to detail.

Ternus' appointment is significant given his engineering and product development background. While Cook was known for his focus on operations and supply-chain management, Ternus comes from Apple's product and engineering organisation.

His appointment could therefore bring a greater emphasis on hardware design, product development and innovation.

What could change under Ternus? Bloomberg's Gurman has previously reported that Ternus believes Apple needs a significant design overhaul. If it is correct, his leadership may lead to real shifts in Apple's product direction in the future.

Apple is dealing with rising component costs, supply chain pressures, and competition in the smartphone arena. The company will have to strike a balance between product innovation and its high-end pricing policy, which has contributed to its growth.