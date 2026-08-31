Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO: Who is John Ternus and what changes are coming?

Apple is undergoing one of its biggest leadership changes in recent years. Tim Cook, who has served as the company's CEO since 2011, is stepping down from the role on 1 September. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

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Tim Cook to remain involved with Apple Cook is not leaving Apple. He will become executive chairman and is expected to remain involved in key areas, including Apple's government and regulatory relations. The leadership transition comes just days before Apple's 9 September event, where the company is expected to unveil new products.

Cook will step away from Apple's day-to-day operations as executive chairman but is expected to remain involved in areas where his experience and relationships could benefit the company.

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According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Cook is expected to continue managing Apple's relationships with the White House and the Chinese government. These relationships have become increasingly important as Apple navigates trade policies, regulations and supply-chain challenges.

Cook's continued involvement could provide stability during the leadership transition, while Ternus will take charge of Apple's daily operations and have an opportunity to shape the company's future direction.

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John Ternus becomes Apple's new CEO Ternus joined Apple more than 20 years ago and has led its hardware engineering division since 2021. He has played a key role in the development of several of Apple's flagship products and has become one of the company's most prominent executives.

In announcing the transition, Cook described Ternus as a “brilliant engineer and thinker” and praised his attention to detail.

Ternus' appointment is significant given his engineering and product development background. While Cook was known for his focus on operations and supply-chain management, Ternus comes from Apple's product and engineering organisation.

His appointment could therefore bring a greater emphasis on hardware design, product development and innovation.

What could change under Ternus? Bloomberg's Gurman has previously reported that Ternus believes Apple needs a significant design overhaul. If it is correct, his leadership may lead to real shifts in Apple's product direction in the future.

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Apple is dealing with rising component costs, supply chain pressures, and competition in the smartphone arena. The company will have to strike a balance between product innovation and its high-end pricing policy, which has contributed to its growth.

Cook's exit from the CEO role appears, so far, to be a planned handover rather than a complete break. His ongoing presence provides continuity, and Ternus has a chance to write the next chapter of Apple's history.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.