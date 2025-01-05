Time to finally organize your digital photos. First you have to find them.
Shara Tibken , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Jan 2025, 01:40 PM IST
SummaryDon’t forget about old hard drives and neglected Facebook accounts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Sort through old photos. It’s that to-do list item that keeps getting pushed down to make room for tasks that aren’t so overwhelming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less