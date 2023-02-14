T-Mobile outage affected more than 83,000 users in the US: Report

T-Mobile users in the United States have reported network outages late on Monday, as per an outage tracking website. Citing the reasons for outage, the company said it was quickly addressing a disruption that had affected some cellular services.

The U.S. wireless carrier stated that it was working on resolving a problem that had caused intermittent issues with voice, messaging, and data services in several areas. It did not say how many users had been affected.

According to Downdetector which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform, the number of reports of T-mobile outages over the preceding 24 hours had peaked at more than 83,000 at around 10:20 p.m. ET (03:20 GMT). The number had fallen to about 9,000 by midnight ET.

T-Mobile's help page responded to Twitter messages from users experiencing problems, saying it would review the complaints. It provided no details on the extent of or reason for the outage.

"Our teams are rapidly addressing a 3rd party fiber interruption issue that has intermittently impacted some voice, messaging and data services in several areas," T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray said on Twitter.

Downdetector also reported thousands of reports of services of other U.S. wireless carriers Verizon Inc and AT&T Inc being down. The website displayed more than 2,000 unresolved incident reports for Verizon and more than 1,200 for AT&T at the peaks.

Meanwhile, the data breach of about 37 million T-Mobile US Inc. customers occurred through an attack on an API, or application programming interface, highlighting a risk facing many businesses last month.

APIs connect applications and share information in many settings, like mobile applications that connect to a social media platform, cars that drivers can unlock via an app, or backroom technology that moves data across different information systems.

Companies rely on APIs as they expand technology projects, often without proper security measures, cybersecurity analysts and researchers say.

“Every API you add is a new addition to your overall attack surface," said Theresa Payton, chief executive of Fortalice Solutions LLC, a cybersecurity consulting firm.

(With inputs from Reuters)