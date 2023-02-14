T-Mobile outage affected more than 83,000 users in the US: Report
- The U.S. wireless carrier stated that it was working on resolving a problem that had caused intermittent issues with voice, messaging, and data services in several areas. It did not say how many users had been affected.
T-Mobile users in the United States have reported network outages late on Monday, as per an outage tracking website. Citing the reasons for outage, the company said it was quickly addressing a disruption that had affected some cellular services.
