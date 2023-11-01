Technology
To improve cybersecurity, first shed overconfidence
Summary
- Securing Indian cyberspace need more than mere enthusiasm – it requires an effective strategy, policy, regulation, technical standards, enforcement agencies, continuous training, user vigilance, and investment in quality education
Barely a week after the government declared the Bharat National Cyber Security Exercise 2023 a grand success, personal data of 815 million Indians, including Aadhaar numbers, phone numbers and addresses, started being hawked on the black web.
