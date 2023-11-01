To improve cybersecurity, first shed overconfidence

India is proud of its digital public infrastructure, and legitimately so. But it is also a source of vulnerability. Estonia, one of the earliest champions of digitising governance, found its state-owned and operated servers being hacked, and switched to Amazon Web Services. India has more robust technological and engineering capabilities, and can afford to host its crucial digital public infrastructure on state-owned or quasi-state-owned and operated servers. The depository accounts in which much of corporate ownership and wealth are stored, the Goods and Services Tax Network, the National Payment Gateway and much else operate in this manner. If these are disrupted by cybercriminals, the Indian economy would be brought to its knees.