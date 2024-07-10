To see the future of AI on iPhones, check out Samsung
Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Jul 2024, 07:02 PM IST
SummaryApple says it will soon introduce generative artificial intelligence to its new iPhones. Its chief smartphone rival offers clues on how the experience might go.
SEOUL—Apple says it will soon introduce generative artificial intelligence to its new iPhones. Samsung Electronics, Apple’s chief smartphone rival, offers clues on how the experience might go.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less