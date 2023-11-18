Sam Altman who was fired by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has taken to X to issue a statement wherein he thanked all for the outpouring love that he received. Furthermore, the co-founder described it a strange day that felt like reading his own eulogy while still alive.

The co-founder of OpenAI caused a sensation just a year ago with the introduction of ChatGPT. But on Friday, the company fired the co-founder and CEO citing lack of consistent communication and loss of confidence in his leadership. Also Read: ‘Sam and I are shocked by what board did today’, says ex-OpenAI President Greg Brockman In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I love you all. Today was a weird experience in many ways. but one unexpected one is that it has been sorta like reading your own eulogy while you’re still alive. the outpouring of love is awesome. One takeaway: go tell your friends how great you think they are."

He further added, “If I start going off, the openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares."

Earlier, OpenAI President Greg Brockman who announced that he is departing after Altman’s ouster said that they were informed about their removal on Google meet call.

Open AI said that it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Altman had expressed his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with.