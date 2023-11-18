‘Today was a weird experience in many ways’: Sam Altman after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired him
Sam Altman reflects on a strange day that felt like reading his own eulogy while still alive, and expresses appreciation for the outpouring of love.
Sam Altman who was fired by ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has taken to X to issue a statement wherein he thanked all for the outpouring love that he received. Furthermore, the co-founder described it a strange day that felt like reading his own eulogy while still alive.
He further added, “If I start going off, the openai board should go after me for the full value of my shares."
Earlier, OpenAI President Greg Brockman who announced that he is departing after Altman’s ouster said that they were informed about their removal on Google meet call.
Open AI said that it has pushed out its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Altman had expressed his love for the time he spent at OpenAI and the transformative impact it had on him personally and the world. Moreover, he also mentioned his admiration for the talented people he worked with.
