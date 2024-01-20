When it comes to laundry experience, a Washer Dryer combo has changed everything by us saving time, money, and space. This washing machine combo completes both washing and drying chores in one go. No more having to move wet garments from the washer to the dryer or the clothesline. This reduces the amount of work needed to manage laundry loads while also saving time. Having a single unit for drying and washing is quite convenient, especially for busy households where time is of the essence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Washer-dryer combos also offer a number of other advantages to users. Their space efficiency is one of their main benefits. These washing machines are perfect for apartments, tiny houses, or laundry closets where every inch matters because they are small and made to fit into limited areas. They are a desirable alternative for city people and those looking to maximise their living spaces because of this space-saving feature.

A lot of contemporary Washer Dryer combo washing machine combinations have cutting-edge features to meet the needs of different types of users. There are numerous settings available on these machines to personalise the washing experience, ranging from energy-efficient modes to quick-dry options. Some models even have smart technology built in, so customers can use smartphone apps to remotely regulate and keep an eye on their washing cycles.

These combos are small in size yet pack a powerful performance punch. They efficiently wash and dry clothing because of their strong engines and well-made drums, which makes them appropriate for a variety of materials and laundry loads. High-capacity choices are also available in certain models, so even large families may take advantage of the ease of an all-in-one washing solution.

Buying a Washer Dryer combo can be a game-changer when it comes to streamlining and improving your everyday tasks, whether you're pressed for time or just want a more organised laundry routine. Following is our definitive guide to the best, most affordable washer-dryer combo choices for a dependable and reasonably priced laundry experience.

Midea 8.5/6 kg Fully - Automatic Washer Dryer (MWMFL085COM)

Starting our list with themost inexpensive Washer Dryer combo, the Midea 8.5/6 kg Fully - Automatic Washer Dryeris a great machine toclean your laundry with special care. With every nine minutes, this washing machine's Infiwash technology adjusts the speed from 60 to 200 rpm to guarantee that your clothing is free of dirt. Conversely, the revolving circulation of the water untangles your garments while the jet spray makes uniform washing easier. With its numerous pores and 2196 spray holes, this drum will make sure that your garments are gently cleansed and cleaned.

This washing machine, with its 16 wash programmes and strong motor, not only gives your clothing a better clean, but it also makes drying them easier. The washer dryer machine can determine the level of humidity in your clothing so that over drying can be avoided. This not only helps your clothing last longer, but it also eliminates creases and wrinkles from them, providing you crisp and clean clothes everytime.

Specifications of Midea 8.5/6 kg Fully - Automatic Washer Dryer Brand: Midea Brand: Midea

Model Name: MWMFL085COM 8.5/6 kg Fully-Automatic Washer Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Under Rs. 25,000 Could have been more power efficient Great washing quality Decent drying performance

2. Midea 8/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B)

The highly rated, mid-priced Midea 8/5 kg Washer Dryer combois the second product on our list. The Midea 8 kg Fully Automatic Washer Dryer takes great care of all your laundry needs, from delicates to baby items. Whether it is to brighten your whites or to get rid of tough stains, the machine’s 90-degree deep cleaning programme successfully ensures a consistently hygienic and germ-free wash. With Midea’s cutting-edge rapid wash programmes for wise consumption, you can save time and energy. For small, lightly soiled loads, use a 15-minute quick wash; for a large load of clothes, use a 45-minute wash cycle.

With a seamless user experience, the Midea Lunar Dial combines screen display and dial functionality, inspired by the brand’s insignia inspired by the glow of the moon. This thin-built machine fits perfectly in small locations because it only takes up 400mm of depth and requires less storage space.

Specifications of Midea 8/5Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Brand: Midea Brand: Midea

Model Name: MF100D80B Fully Automatic 8kg/5kg Inverter Washer Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Decent washer dryer performance Customer care can be better Energy saving

3. TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Dryer (‎TW-BJ100M4-IND-SK)

With the 9kg Toshiba Fully Auotmatic Washer Dryer, you get to prolong the brilliant colors of your favourite clothing. The machine’s GreatWaves Technology, combines an S-type paddle, a crystal inner drum, a bigger drum diameter, and user-friendly machine control to produce precise and creative motions. The Real Inverter Toshiba motor is made to be more energy-efficient, quieter, and need less power. Additionally, the machine’s Cyclone Mix Feature, an integrated detergent mixer that dissolves detergents in water, delivers a tiny particle mix during the wash cycle. This helps to achieve upto 20% better wash results.

Promising exceptional freshness, the machine’s antibacterial gasket guarantees sterile, hygienic and protective laundry experience. You will only need to use the Tub Clean Feature once every three months if you use Drum Sterilisation.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Dryer Brand: TOSHIBA Brand: TOSHIBA

Model Name: TW-BJ100M4-IND-SK 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Decent washer dryer performance Customer care can be better Energy saving

4. TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND-SK)

Purchase the powerful Toshiba 11 kg/7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer for your home for a seamless laundry experience. This ToshibaWasher Dryer combo, boasts an exceptional design and incredible quality. With its sixteen wash programmes, you may customise your wash cycles to meet your needs. The LED Display is designed to show you how long the machine will take to wash your clothes, regardless of the type of wash.

With the Toshiba's Real Inverter engine there are reduced noise levels, increased productivity, and less energy consumption. Utilising both Flush Wave and Cold Wash, the machine’s Great Waves Technology produces and added remarkable energy savings of up to 67% and unparalleled protective laundry performance for your clothing.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer Brand: TOSHIBA Brand: TOSHIBA

Model Name: TWD-BK120M4-IND-SK 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Decent washer dryer quality After sales service needs improvement Noiseless performance

5. Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (LWDF80DX1)

The reasonably priced and highly rated Havells-Lloyd 8 kg/6 kg Inverter Front load Washer Dryer combo washing machine fully automatic provides excellent washing and drying performance. The machine’s 90-degree sterilisation process ensuresmaximum hygiene for your clothes.The machine allows 100% drying for regular laundry in just an hour, thanks to its 1400 revolutions per minute. Additionally, with high-temperature water flow, Havells-Lloyd technology thoroughly cleans the washer, leaving you ready for a sterile and laundry experience.

The Lloyd Automatic Front-loading Washing Machine is the perfect appliance for your home because of its durable and effective performance. With inverter motor technology, peace of mind is ensured due to reduced noise, longer machine life, and maximum energy savings.

Specifications of Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Brand: Havells-Lloyd Brand: Havells-Lloyd

Model Name: LWDF80DX1 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Premium washing and drying quality No emergency stop or cancel button once cycle begins Noiseless performance Customer service can be improved

6. Bosch 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA14400IN)

Power and great efficiency are combined in this powerful, well-rated, and discounted price 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine from Bosch. The machine’s strong, long-lasting, and incredibly efficient VarioInverter motor offers the best washing performance. You can prioritise the health and sanitation of your fabrics with this washing machine because of the HygieneCare programme. This washing machine has anti-vibration side panels that efficiently suppress vibrations, ensuring a quiet laundry environment.

By continuously monitoring humidity, AutoDry determines when your load is completely dry on its own, ensuring careful and accurate drying. To make most programmes run faster and more efficiently, you can select the SpeedPerfect or EcoPerfect functions from the menu. This way theWasher Dryer combocan help you cut down on energy use by up to 50% and washing time by up to 65%.

Specifications of Bosch 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA14400IN) Brand: Bosch Brand: Bosch

Model Name: WNA14400IN 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Excellent washer dryer performance After sales customer care can be better Noiseless operation

7. IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXS)

The IFB's LaundriMagic is the first 3-in-1 laundry machine in India that can be used as a washer, dryer, and refresher. Washing will no longer be limited to simple washing with the new IFB LaundriMagic. The machine has 14 wash cycles available, including Turbo Spray, Power Steam, Time Saver mode, and 9-Swirl, which uses handwashing-like motions.

Forget about filling and emptying the dryer and drying clothing outside on a clothesline. No matter the weather, you get 100% dry garments. Apart from that you may also choose between 5 distinct drying options: Cupboard Dry, Eco Dry, Iron Dry, Time Dry and Gentle Dry. With the latest invention from IFB, garments may be washed with merely steam in 30 minutes, resulting in 99.99% germ-free clothing during the Refresh cycle.

Specifications of IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh Brand: IFB Brand: IFB

Model Name: Laundrimagic Executive ZXS 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Cons Smooth and quality washer dryer performance Customer care can be better Noiseless performance

8. IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5 Kg/6.5 Kg/2.5 Kg Inverter Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXM)

The IFB Executive ZXM Front-loading RefresherWasher Dryer combo is a great option if you're searching for a washing machine that combines strong performance with an easy-to-use interface. With 11 steam wash programmes that let you steam your clothes at the conclusion of the cycle, you can be confident that your clothes are 99.99% wrinkle- and germ-free while still maintaining their texture. Benefit from increased savings and efficiency thanks to inverter technology. This washing machine also has Aqua Energie, which has a hard water filter to assist reduce fading and increase detergent efficacy. Additionally, this washing machine minimises damage to delicate clothing and maintains the colour and texture of the garments because of its cradle wash feature.

With Wi-Fi enabled, voice commands are available for selecting options and programmes. Reorder IFB necessities, check the status of your wash or schedule and monitor a service ticket.

Specifications of IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5 Kg/6.5 Kg/2.5 Kg Inverter Washer Dryer Refresh Brand: IFB Brand: IFB

Model Name: Laundrimagic Executive ZXM 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh

Rotational Motor: 1400rpm

Warranty: 4 years

Pros Cons Amazing and reliable washer dryer performance Customer care can be better Great Power steam function

9. LG 10.5 Kg / 7.0 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct-Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washer-Dryer (FHD1057STB)

With 18% greater fabric protection, this intelligent LG 10.5 kg / 7.0 kg Fully Automatic Front Load AI enabled low price Washer Dryer combo provides intelligent care. In order to take care of your laundry, AI DD provides the most optimised washing motion based on vast data acquired from cumulative washing experience. The AI DD monitors your fabric's softness in addition to weight, and it selects the best motions for the material on its own.

You can clean your laundry thoroughly and with more fabric protection in just 39 minutes with TurboWash 360. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry. With 30% fewer wrinkles, LG Steam+ Technology removes 99.9% of allergens, including dust mites, which can lead to allergies or respiratory problems. The wash drum is moved in different directions by the 6 Motion Direct Drive technology, which gives fabrics the attention they need while producing incredibly clean garments.

Specifications of LG 10.5 Kg / 7.0 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct-Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washer-Dryer Brand: LG Brand: LG

Model Name: FHD1057STB 10.5 Kg / 7.0 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct-Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washer-Dryer

Rotational Motor: 1370rpm

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Brilliant AI enabled washer dryer performance None yet Space saving build User friendly

10. Bosch 10.5Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA2E4U1IN)

The last item on our list is also the highest priced. The Bosch 10.5Kg/6Kg Inverter Front LoadWasher Dryer combo washing machineboasts many exciting features. It has an EcoSilence Drive friction-free motor, which reduces wear and tear and ensures silent operation, long-lasting performance, and excellent washing results. The Bosch Series 10 kg/6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer Combo's pricing won't break the bank given its functionality, guaranteeing flawless wash performance.

The machine’s high-performance VarioPerfect programme, lets you clean your laundry in 65% less time or with 20% less energy. Anti-Vibration Side Panels, lessen vibrations and provide more stability during spinning and washing.

Specifications of Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer with LED TOUCH DISPLAY Brand: Bosch Brand: Bosch

Model Name: WNA2E4U1IN 10.5Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Excellent washer dryer performance Pricey Silent operation Durable

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Midea 8.5KG /6 kg Fully - Automatic Washer Dryer (MWMFL085COM) In-built Heater Smart Sensor 16 wash programs Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B) 90-degree Celsius Hygiene Wash Quick Wash Options Ultra slim design TOSHIBA 9 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Dryer (‎TW-BJ100M4-IND-SK) Toshiba GreatWaves Technology Quick Wash 12 wash programs TOSHIBA 11/7 Kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washer Dryer (TWD-BK120M4-IND-SK) Toshiba GreatWaves Technology Quick Wash LED Drum Light Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (LWDF80DX1) 90 Deg Sterilization Inverter Motor Technology 3 Drying Options Bosch 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA14400IN) Inbuilt Heater Powerful VarioInverter motor 15 wash programs IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5/6.5/2.5 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXS) 3-in-1 Washer Dryer Refresh Power Steam technology Wi-Fi enabled IFB Laundrimagic 3-in-1 8.5 Kg/6.5 Kg/2.5 Kg Inverter Washer Dryer Refresh (Executive ZXM) 3-in-1 Washer Dryer Refresh Wi-Fi enabled 19 wash programs LG 10.5 Kg / 7.0 Kg Wi-Fi Inverter AI Direct-Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washer-Dryer (FHD1057STB) AI and Wi-Fi enabled smart washing machine TurboWash 360 Degree LG Steam+ technology Bosch 10.5Kg/6Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA2E4U1IN) In-built heater VarioPerfect Technology 14 wash programs

Best value for money Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B) Midea 8KG/5KG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (MF100D80B)

Clean your clothing with great care by bringing home this 8.5-kilogram washing machine from Midea. This Washer Dryer combo machine, with its 16 wash programmes and strong motor, not only gives your clothing a better clean, but it also makes drying them easier. If you're pressed for time, you can clean your laundry in around 15 minutes with this washing machine's Quick Wash mode. You have the option to customise your wash settings for later use by using the My Cycle programme. To save your settings for subsequent usage, just give the Speed button three seconds of press and hold it. Wrinkle avoidance technology is a feature of the Midea 8.5 kg Fully Automatic Front load Washer Dryer & Heater that makes cleaning clothing more effective.

This mid-priced feature rich Washer Dryer combo offers best value for money.

Best product overall Bosch 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA14400IN) Bosch 9 KG /6 KG Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer (WNA14400IN)

Combining strength and exceptional efficiency, the Bosch WNA14408IN 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a formidable machine. This washing machine's VarioPerfect feature minimises time spent on operations and saves up to 50% on energy, enabling you to finish laundry faster and with less energy. By choosing the EcoPerfect function for energy-conscious operation or the SpeedPerfect feature for quick cycles, you can customise your washing experience and take complete control.

This washing machine uses a high-temperature pre-treatment during the drying phase because of the HygieneCare programme, which guarantees a comprehensive and sanitary fabric care regimen. A further layer of endurance is added by this 5-star washing machine, which keeps the motor safe from overwork or unexpected spikes in power. When considering the machine's features and longevity, this is the greatest device available.

How to buy the best low priced washer dryer combo?
A washer-dryer combo that best suits your needs and budget will depend on what your top priorities are. A huge capacity unit might be crucial for some. For others, owning a device with plenty of cycling options and Wi-Fi capability would be better. These are some of the most important things to think about when choosing a washer-dryer combo.

Dimensions

Make sure the device will fit in the space you have available first. To be sure the washer-dryer combo will fit comfortably, measure the space where it will be installed and compare the measurements to the unit's dimensions.

Laundry Capacity

You should also think about the unit's capacity. You might want to go with a larger unit if you have a large family or do a lot of laundry.

Drying Capacity

Take into account the unit's drying capabilities as well. To successfully dry a variety of textiles, look for a unit with a high maximum temperature and different drying settings.

Other Features:

While the feature sets of most washer-dryer combinations are identical, certain models stand out because to additional functionality. Additional features to consider include, for instance:

Several wash cycle options

Quick washing and drying cycle

"Eco" modes for conserving water.

Compatibility with Wi-Fi

Capabilities for sanitization

Soil level sensing

Steam cleaning

FAQs Question : What distinguishes a washer dryer from a washing machine? Ans : Washing machines are made exclusively with the purpose of cleaning clothes in mind. A washer-dryer has two purposes. You can finish the whole laundry cycle without transferring garments between appliances because it integrates the drying and washing processes into one single device. Question : What is the duration of the cycles on washer-dryer combos? Ans : A powerful all-in-one machine unit typically runs for two to three hours on a cycle. Question : What is the best solution to hard water challenge in premium washer dryer combos? Ans : Install a water softener at the inflow line if the water is hard. The cost of such a little addition is ₹1500.

