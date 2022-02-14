Gamers are having a tough time today. Firstly, the popular battleroyale game by Garena, Free Fire went off the Apple App Store and Google Play Store yesterday and now the MeitY has banned 53 more apps citing national security issues. All of these 54 banned apps were of Chinese origin . Government told that these apps rebranded and re-launched themselves into India but the information of the users were shared and stored in China. Of these apps some of them were gaming apps.

Barring Garena Free Fire none of it had a huge fan base here yet this news proves that they will not be able to use them now. These 54 apps had Android fan-base rather.

Here is the list of ten games that were banned today in India:

1: Garena Free Fire: The battle royale game had earned quite a success here in India after PUBG got banned. Their redeem codes earned lots of user base in India though Krafton accused it of copying the theme of PUBG and BGMI games.

2: Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade: This was also a multi-player game available on Play Store. It was downloaded more than 50 million from Google Play Store.

3: Conquer Online and Conquer Online II: It had more than 10 million downloads.

4: Stick Fight: The Game Mobile: Downloaded more than 10 million times this is also a combat game where in which you fight and win.

5: Badlanders: It has more than ten lakh downloads and also a combat game.

6: Extraordinary Ones: The mythical action game also saw more than 10 lakh downloads.

7: Astracraft: This is an air-borne combat game with futuristic aircrafts. It too has more than 10 lakh downloads.

8: EVE Echoes: This is also a game targeted towards building complexes in space. It involves combat style with multi-player involvement.

9: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite: This was a paid game that allowed to solve puzzle online and storytelling.

10: Onmyoji Arena: It was also a multi-player online combat game with around 5 lakh downloads.

