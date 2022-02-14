Top 10 gaming apps banned today including Garena Free Fire, Stick Fight

Gamers are having a tough time today. Firstly, the popular battleroyale game by Garena, Free Fire went off the Apple App Store and Google Play Store yesterday and now the MeitY has banned 53 more apps citing national security issues. All of these 54 banned apps were of Chinese origin. Government told that these apps rebranded and re-launched themselves into India but the information of the users were shared and stored in China. Of these apps some of them were gaming apps.

