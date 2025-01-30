As we grow heavily dependent on our smartphones, it has become our primary source to grab any kind of information, from shopping to banking anything you can think of. However, this dependency has raised some major concerns over privacy as apps, websites, and other businesses tend to track our data at each step of the way, keeping an eye on our digital footprints. While there are many ways to protect your device from getting tracked, Apple is one such smartphone brand that offers built-in security tools and features that enable iPhone users to keep their data or digital footprint private from prying eyes. Therefore, to help you gain awareness of these built-in Apple security tools, we have compiled the top 4 ones which can be easily enabled to maintain your privacy.

Also read: How to manually update your AirPods to get the latest Apple features in 5 easy steps

Top 4 built-in Apple security tools for iPhones

1. Avoid location sharing access: Many apps and websites tend to access for location access which helps them to provide users with personalised services or notifications to keep them entertained. However, it can pose a major security threat as they will have access to your exact location. Therefore, to turn this feature off, go to Settings and locate “Privacy & Security,” from here you can go to Location Services and simply turn off the toggle from specific apps.

2. Manage app permissions and access to certain privacy features: Keep a check on which app has permission to access your iPhone’s camera, microphone, and location. This can be checked via the App privacy report. Later users can also revoke certain permissions to enhance privacy.

3. Turn off Link tracking: While browsing on the internet, several websites tend to keep track of your digital footprints. However, Apple enables iPhone users to block these practices by enabling the “ Remove Tracking Parameters” in Safari. This way users can effectively keep their searches private.