Top 5 iPhone 16 alternatives with bigger displays from Oppo, Samsung, Google and more
iPhone 16 is popular for its latest AI features, dual camera setups, and iOS. However, it lacks a 120Hz refresh rate and has a smallish 6.1-inch screen, despite its high price of ₹79,900. For those seeking a larger display and higher refresh rate, there are several affordable Android alternatives.
iPhone 16 is the go-to premium flagship in India for a lot of buyers. People want it for the latest artificial intelligence features, which Apple markets as Apple Intelligence. It has a great set of dual camera setups and, of course, iOS and Apple ecosystem integration. But at the end of the day, the device misses out on a lot of flagship features, including a 120Hz refresh rate with its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen. Also, for ₹79,900, you're getting a 6.1-inch panel, which many might not appreciate. Therefore, there are several other options in the Android space which offer a much bigger display and higher refresh rate displays. Here, we will tell you about the top five iPhone 16 alternatives you can find for much cheaper than the iPhone 16 or around the same price.