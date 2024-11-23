iPhone 16 is the go-to premium flagship in India for a lot of buyers. People want it for the latest artificial intelligence features, which Apple markets as Apple Intelligence. It has a great set of dual camera setups and, of course, iOS and Apple ecosystem integration. But at the end of the day, the device misses out on a lot of flagship features, including a 120Hz refresh rate with its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen. Also, for ₹79,900, you're getting a 6.1-inch panel, which many might not appreciate. Therefore, there are several other options in the Android space which offer a much bigger display and higher refresh rate displays. Here, we will tell you about the top five iPhone 16 alternatives you can find for much cheaper than the iPhone 16 or around the same price.

iPhone 15 Plus

Well, you may or may not be be surprised to see the iPhone 15 Plus on this list, but it does pack in a significantly larger display for a much lower price. The iPhone 15 Plus gets a 6.7-inch panel, but it also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate; however, at least you're getting a much bigger display. So if having a bigger display is your priority, the iPhone 15 Plus could be a good option, especially around its price, which happens to be around 65,000 rupees on websites like Flipkart and Amazon. It also has a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, similar to the iPhone 16.

Google Pixel 9

The Google Pixel 9 is the closest when it comes to iOS and is recommended as a good entry point into the Android side of things. If you are coming from iOS, the switch won't feel as drastic as, let's say, switching to something like Samsung One UI. That said, the Pixel 9 offers multiple layers of software upgrades, coming in at seven years of OS upgrades. For the display, the device features a 6.3-inch panel, which is larger than the iPhone 15's 6.1-inch panel. Also, it is 120Hz and supports a larger, higher peak brightness. It is a good size display that sits right in between 6.1 inches and phones that come in above 6.7 inches.

The phone is also available in a slew of interesting colours, including Wintergreen, Peony, Porcelain, and Obsidian. Also, you get much larger storage in the form of a 256GB base model. The phone retails for ₹79,900 rupees—So this is exactly the same as the iPhone 16, but you get much more for your money.

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8 was released recently by Oppo, and it features several interesting features that could make it an ideal choice over the iPhone 16, including a triple camera setup powered by Hasselblad and a much larger 6.59-inch AMOLED panel display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Also, it happens to be the first MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset-powered phone in India.

You can choose up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, but we recommend the base model, which retails for ₹69,999. Alongside this, you also get a slew of AI features, such as AI Clarity, which boosts your zoom shots, AI reflection removal, AI unblur, and AI magic editor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Samsung S24 Plus could be a great option if you're looking for a flagship Android phone and don't want to compromise on anything. It has a triple camera setup, and you're getting a 6.7-inch display, which happens to be an AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz. Plus, the Samsung S24 also supports several other features like Google Circle to search, instant slow-motion transcription, live translate, photo assist, and more.

The S24 is available for ₹79,999 on the Samsung India website, and for this variant, you're getting 256GB and 8GB of onboard memory. You can also opt for the 128GB model, which retails for ₹5,000 less at ₹74,999. This happens to be good value when you are getting a more versatile camera system and a much larger display compared to the iPhone 16.

Xiaomi 14

Yes, we know that the Xiaomi 15 series is already out in China and will be launched in India soon, but the Xiaomi 14 has been hugely discounted on Amazon lately, and you can find the device for as low as ₹49,999. For this money, you are getting a 50MP triple camera setup powered by Leica. Also, you get a compact 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz. This is a good size that isn't too big or too small.

Plus, you get 12GB of RAM as standard, and for this price, you're getting 512GB of onboard storage (only model). It is also powered by a flagship chipset in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which also powers some of the top flagships, like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. For the price, you can't go wrong with the Xiaomi 14. However, do know that Xiaomi's Hyper OS may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!