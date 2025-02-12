Planning for a big smartphone but have a limited budget? Then, we have got you covered as there are several feature-filled smartphones across brands that offer a lasting experience. However, finding a smartphone that caters to specific requirements and meets expectations is a set budget is not an easy task. Therefore, to narrow down your options and provide you with the top smartphone models, we have compiled a list of the best smartphones under Rs.40000 from brands such as Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and more. Check out the smartphone list and pick your ideal smartphone based on your requirements.

Top 5 smartphones under ₹ 40000 in February 2025 Google Pixel 8a: The Google Pixel 8a was launched last year with a compact design and powerful features. The smartphone is powered by the Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Pixel 8a comes with several Google AI and Gemini that make AI-powered interaction seamless. You can get the Pixel 8a at under Rs.40000 from Flipkart.



OnePlus 12R: Another feature-filled smartphone which can be considered is the OnePlus 12R. The smartphone comes with impressive camera capabilities and offers powerful performance with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It features a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Therefore, it can be an ideal smartphone for a budget under ₹40000.

Honor 200 Pro: The next best smartphone under Rs.40000 is the Honor 200 Pro which gained popularity last year for its advanced camera features. The smartphone features a triple camera system that includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 50MP Sony IMX856 telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide and macro camera. Therefore, it is a great camera smartphone under the given budget.