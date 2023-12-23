As we bid farewell to 2023, a spirit of joy and special moments permeates the air. With Christmas just around the corner, the festive cheer and the warmth of year-end holidays envelop us. This season is dedicated to our loved ones, be it family or friends, and the tradition of exchanging Christmas gifts plays a significant role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the contemporary world, tech gifts have gained immense popularity. To simplify your gift selection process, we've compiled a list of the top 5 tech gifts. These items are not only trendy but also offer practical utility, ensuring smiles on the faces of your dearest friends and family members.

HONOR 90 5G The smartphone sports a triple camera setup with 200MP primary and 50MP selfie camera, supports 4K recording on all cameras and ensures smooth transition between main, ultrawide and front camera- all in a single take, claims the company. The device features Quad-Curved AMOLED screen and boasts a 6.7" inch floating display with the PWM dimming frequency of 3840Hz. Powered by 5000mAh battery and Android 13 based-HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR 90 was launched in two storage variants 8+256 GB and 12+512 GB. It can be availed at an effective price of ₹31,999 and ₹33,999 respectively with some bank offers exclusively on Amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 22 Zebronics has recently unveiled the ZEB-PixaPlay 22, a contemporary vertical Smart-LED Projector in the Indian market. It showcases a sleek and compact design, along with built-in robust speakers. Earlier in the year, Zebronics introduced the ZEB-PixaPlay 18, a 1080p Smart LED Projector featuring Dolby Audio. The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 features a quad-core processor, dual-band connectivity, and support for mirroring. The user-friendly UI design is claimed to enhance the experience of enjoying movies, games, and multimedia content.

Featuring a maximum screen size of 406cms, this device is available on Amazon at an effective price of ₹12,999.

Audio Technica ATH - M50x The Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones offer the signature Audio-Technica sound quality, and claim to ensure an immersive and pristine audio experience. It comes with the price of Rs 12,499 and is available on amazon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sony PlayStation 5 Surprise your loved ones this Christmas with the ultimate gaming marvel – the PlayStation 5. Boasting 4K graphics, fast SSD, the innovative DualSense controller introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing players to feel the pulse of the game, claims the company. Elevate the holiday spirit with the gift of a PlayStation 5 which is available on Amazon for ₹54, 990 with some attractive bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G This premium smartphone from Samsung is retailing at ₹59999 on Amazon. The device features a 6.40-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Equipped with an octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it is fueled by a non-removable 4500mAh battery.

