Top five alternatives to Garena Free Fire

The absence of Garena has again given extra advantage to its fierce competitors Krafton and its developed game PUBG and BGMI, which is exclusively for India. Government of India had banned 54 apps of Chinese origin having malicious intent to the security of India which includes Garena made Free Fire. The battleroyale game PUBG was also banned in India in 2020 after which its Chinese partner Tencent moved out and later South Korea's Krafton brought BGMI for the Indian users.

The ban on the Garena Free Fire came as shock to its growing user base in the country. Krafton also accused Garena of copying the theme of its popular game PUBG.

Here are the five alternatives in the absence of Free Fire in India: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1: New State Mobile (PUBG New State): Krafton changed the name of PUBG New State and relaunched the game as New State Mobile in India. The multi-player game is quite similar to Garena in which 64 players can engage in combat to win.

2: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Developed by Krafton, the BGMI has huge fan base now since the original game got banned in 2020. The refined version of PUBG came back to India with new rules and localization policies.

3: Call of Duty: It is becoming popular with the Indian gamers in which 100 players can engage together in combat. The multi-player game has more than 100 million downloads till now.

4: Knives Out: This game can be of interest too if you are missing Free Fire. The 50 player game involves shooting and other such features.

5: Pixel’s Unknown Battle ground: This is an animated version of PUBG and quite similar to Garena Free Fire. It too has more than 50 million downloads.

