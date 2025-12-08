Top Indian companies join red-hot sovereign cloud race
L&T joins TCS and Airtel in setting up sovereign cloud as demand is expected to explode on data localization and privacy rules. They will compete with Google and Microsoft. The opportunity is estimated to be worth $21 billion by 2033.
NEW DELHI : Larsen & Toubro Ltd. aims to establish a sovereign cloud as part of its initiative to build data centres in the country, becoming the third homegrown company after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd. to set up computing infrastructure specifically for India.