OnePlus 10 Pro launch date has been finally announced and with it ends the speculations about this flagship smartphone. The already-launched phone in China comes to India after three months. OnePlus continues the Hasselblad branding with OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone is going to ship with the latest Qualcomm SoC with 5G features and Android 12 on top of its own skin, ColorOS.

OnePlus will also launch Buds Pro Silver edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 along with 10 Pro. The Notify Me page is already live for these devices. These will be launched at 7:30 pm IST on March 31, 2022.

Here we sum up the OnePlus 10 Pro:

1: Though OnePlus and Hasselblad partnership continue with 10 Pro the phone is going to use Sony sensor and the Hasselblad is only used for branding and some software tuning to the images.

2: OnePlus 10 Pro will use the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which is 5G enabled. It is going to get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM on top of Android 12 and ColorOS skin.

3: OnePlus 10 Pro to use 120Hz refresh rate in an AMOLED display. It is going to be a punch hole display phone with 6.7 inch screen size expected.

4: OnePlus 10 Pro uses triple camera set up having a 48MP main lens supported by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

5: OnePlus 10 Pro got a 5,000mAh battery along with an 80W fast charger.

6: The Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants are already confirmed for India.

7: Chances are very rare that OnePlus 10 Pro will have an 8GB variant.

8: OnePlus 10 Pro price will be above ₹55k and probably around ₹57,999 for 12GB model.

9: OnePlus 10 Pro will retail via Amazon in India apart from its offline stores and website.

10: OnePlus 10 Pro unlikely to get 3.5mm jack and expandable card slot.

