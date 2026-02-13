Trai to add appeal feature in DND app; revamped MyCall app in March

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai plans to provide appeal feature in the DND app to enable consumers escalate unsatisfactorily addressed complaints for action by higher authorities, a top official said on Friday.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ( Trai) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti told reporters that the regulator will roll out revamped MyCall app in March to enable consumers file complaint about the quality of call.

While launching revamped DND and MySpeed apps , Lahoti said the new DND app, meant to report spam calls and SMS, will be available in multilingual option.

He said multilingual option is important for its adoption particularly in far-flung areas and rural areas, in regional languages for registering complaint in fewer steps, improved preference management, more reliable support for dual SIM ports.

"In future, we will also incorporate an appeals feature so that a consumer who is not satisfied with the service provider's response can file an appeal through the app itself," Lahoti said.

Trai Chairman did not indicate any timeline for adding appeal feature in the DND app.

The move will help consumer in reporting spam calls and SMS that are closed by telecom operators by providing wrong reason. He said that the importance of DND app can be easily assessed from the fact that out of 31 lakh UCC complaints received in 2025, 17 lakh, which is more than half, were reported through Trai's DND app.

"You can now know the name of your sender of a SMS header or a particular 1,600 series number from the app itself," Lahoti said.

Trai also unveiled a revamped MySpeed app.

The new MySpeed will also come with multilingual support.

"The revamped app is designed to test speeds obtainable with the 5G technology. Besides mobile connectivity, the consumer can also test speed obtained on fixed-line broadband or Wi-Fi," Lahoti said.

The revamped MySpeed also has a web portal for testing the speed obtained on your laptop.