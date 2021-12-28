Homegrown micro-blogging platform, Koo, has released its ‘Voices of India’ report which reveals the insights into how Indians across linguistic diversities think, feel and express themselves online on topics most relevant to them. The report is representative of user sentiments on the multi-lingual platform, which has witnessed 20mn+ downloads since its inception in March 2020. On the Koo app, #Covid19, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #UPElections2022, #LakhimpurKheri trended the most among users. Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra were among the most mentioned celebrities on the platform.

The Voices of India Report reflects:

Poetry and Politics for Hindi Speakers

Poetry generated a lot of fervor in the Hindi community on the platform, as users unleashed their creativity through shayaris, ghazals, dohas, and kavitas. Poetry and literature created a lot of chatter with users leveraging the platform to emote succinctly through poems - enhancing the cultural and linguistic heritage of their communities and increasing their reach. In fact, veteran actor Anupam Kher’s poetic Koo on the hypocrisy of humans was one of the most ‘Liked’ Koos in the Hindi community. Likewise, politics too witnessed immense traction among Hindi speakers with #UPElections2022 and #LakhimpurKheri trending on the platform.

Cinema Down South

The report points out that Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October, was the most mentioned celebrity among the Kannada community on the platform - as fans poured their love and offered condolences on his tragic demise. RRR - one of the most awaited films starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, trended on Koo among the Telugu community, with users sharing their views and excitement in their mother tongue.

Celebration of Regional Icons and Festivals

The birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha Queen - Ahilyabai Holkar - witnessed significant traction among the Marathi speakers on the platform, who paid rich tributes to her valor and achievements. Legendary warrior Sangolli Rayanna, philosopher and composer Kanaka Dasa, and the founder of Bangalore - Kempe Gowda, were heralded by Kannada users of the platform on their respective birth anniversaries. Likewise, the Telugu community on Koo paid tributes to renowned lyricist, Padma Shri SS Sastry on his demise. Unique events like Bathukamma - Telangana’s flower festival, had people from the region celebrating by sharing engaging content and holding conversations in Telugu.

The Koo app is currently available in 10 languages; Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil, Assamese, Gujarati, Punjabi and English.

