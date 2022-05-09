Trends that will influence the future of smartphone experience

Today, brands increasingly depend on consistent, high-quality content to connect with their target audiences and educate them about their offering as content absorption on social media platforms has increased with time. We at Amazon India realized that customers are looking at us to help them make the right purchase decision. Continuing with our focus to simplify the shopping experience for customers, we started ‘Buying Guides on Amazon.in’ and soon built several avenues such as Amazon Mobile Insider – a section that is dedicated to content around mobile phones. We are also offering unboxing videos on the MiniTV and detailed page videos that highlight the key specs of the product in a simple form for customers. Additionally, we have observed that customers on Amazon.in are choosing more mid-range and premium smartphones with better build quality and specifications as they continue to spend more time on their smartphones (work from home, video calls, OTT content or playing online games). We have seen customers gravitate towards smartphones which are ideal for multitasking and can manage work, entertainment, and day-to-day use-cases as well.