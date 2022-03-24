Truecaller has introduced a new updates on the app that includes urgent messages, sharing of smart cards, revamped smart SMS, the ability to edit sent chat messages, and setting default view. The urgent messages feature allows you to get the receiver's attention for critical or time-sensitive messages with a custom notification. The urgent message will pop up on the recipient’s screen with high visibility, even if another app is open, and will not disappear until the recipient reads it.

Truecaller users will now be able to choose the default appearance of the app when it is first launched. With a simple long press on the Calls or Messages tab, it can be set as the default view. The next time the app is opened, it will open to the default.

With the edit sent chat messages you can edit/ make changes to the chat message even after the receiver has viewed it. If you do edit a message, the words ‘Chat (edited)’ will be visible. You can edit chat messages at any time after sending and it is important to note that editing is only available for Truecaller Chat, not SMS.

The Truecaller Smart SMS experience has the visibility of any important messages which will become far easier thanks to smart filters such as transactions, deliveries, travel, bills, etc. which have been revamped and made more intuitive. Truecaller will present all important messages chronologically. You can also filter by top senders.

Smart Cards present a lot of complex information in an easy-to-read card. Now, you can share Smart Cards in the form of an image so that the information is easily readable by anyone, whether they use Truecaller or not.

When you receive an important SMS such as a transaction, ticket, OTP, the discovery of any important messages will become far easier with smart filters such as transactions, deliveries, travel, bills, etc or a bill that you want to share with someone, you can now share the Smart Card as an image across any platform instead of sharing the plain text.

All message processing is designed to happen locally on the user’s device. Truecaller does not read any SMS content. Additionally, no message leaves the user’s device as part of this processing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.