Stockholm-based caller verification platform, Truecaller , has achieved 300 million monthly active users globally with 220 million users in India. Just over a year ago, it was at 250 million, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. However, India continues to be the largest market with over 220 million active users, with a reach that is spread across the country.

The 300 million milestone achieved on 22nd November 2021 is a testament to the trust and faith that consumers have in the platform. Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS, Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and others for an enriching user experience and taken various initiatives in the recent past like covid relief to help provide easy access to a large set of updated information related to covid designated hospitals, test centers and even identifying scammers to save people from dealing difficult situations.

“We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

