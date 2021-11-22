Truecaller reaches 300 million monthly active users globally

“We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have worked hard to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

