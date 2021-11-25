Truecaller starts video caller ID with new update. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caller ID and spam identifier, Truecaller, has today announced the 12th version of the app with features such as call recording for everyone and sharing it, ghost calling, call announce, and video caller ID, a new short video feature that will appear while you call to your contacts. The UI has also been reworked to make it clean and simple. This will be currently available for Android. The duration of the video caller ID would be less than 10 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Caller ID and spam identifier, Truecaller, has today announced the 12th version of the app with features such as call recording for everyone and sharing it, ghost calling, call announce, and video caller ID, a new short video feature that will appear while you call to your contacts. The UI has also been reworked to make it clean and simple. This will be currently available for Android. The duration of the video caller ID would be less than 10 seconds.

The Stockholm-based caller verification platform, Truecaller has recently achieved 300 million monthly active users globally with 220 million users in India. Just over a year ago, it was at 250 million, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Stockholm-based caller verification platform, Truecaller has recently achieved 300 million monthly active users globally with 220 million users in India. Just over a year ago, it was at 250 million, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe supporting multiple languages. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The call recording will be stored locally on the user device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}