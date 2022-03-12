Truke has launched its first smartwatch , Horizon W20, for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts at a launch price of ₹2,999. The Horizon adventure smartwatch is packed with a built-in GPS with Glonass with IP68 rating, multiple sports mode, and will be available on Flipkart . It has a battery capacity of 300mAh for improved performance providing a standby time of up to 45 days, the company claims.

Truke has been into headphones and headsets for both professional users and for people. With the launch of the smartwatch, Truke has forayed into this new direction in its bid to command a sizable portion of the smartwatch segment.

Truke Horizon W20 smartwatch is packed with a 1.69 inch Full Screen Touch HD Color Display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels and a Bluetooth 5.0 for enhanced connectivity. It also supports numerous critical health monitoring features such as 24x7 Heart-rate sensor, Blood Pressure monitor, True Blood Oxygen level (SpO2), Pedometer, and sleep monitor.

It extends the battery life of upto 168 hours without GPS Function and upto 120 hours with GPS function. Battery life can be extended upto 14 days with a power saving mode, the company says.

The smartwatch also offers other features like smart notifications, DND Mode, sedentary reminder, weather update, Music Control and 100+ cloud based watch faces.

Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “The Indian Smartwatch segment is growing at an exponential rate and it was only natural for us to venture into this promising category. We are supremely confident that our best in class Adventure smartwatch will be a sensational hit not only with thrill seekers and outdoor enthusiasts but also with those who are uncompromising when it comes to technology and quality."

