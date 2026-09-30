Trump signs 'morally binding' agreement on Super Intelligence with tech czars

Washington DC [US], : United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed what he described as a "morally binding" agreement with leading technology executives at the White House to guide the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, which he announced is officially renamed "Super Intelligence."

As reported by Fox News, President Trump reunited with SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk alongside other top tech titans to establish the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence” that “lays out voluntary commitments for the industry as Trump pushes companies to self-police while maintaining America's technological edge over China.”

Fox News reported that during the discussions, Trump emphasized his push to reclassify the sector, stating, "It's not artificial."

During the appearance alongside the US President, Elon Musk caught his own slip of the tongue while referring to the technology under the new terminology, Fox News reported.

“I think it is worth highlighting the positive benefits of A.I. ... S.I., pardon me," Musk said, to which Trump playfully responded, "Thank you."

Highlighting both the opportunities and hazards of the sector, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei pointed to the "incredible benefits" and "very real risks" of the technology, according to Fox News.

"What I've always said, which is that AI has incredible benefits. I've talked about the medical benefits of the technology. As the president has said. Whoever wins AI, wins. We all need to work together to make sure that we can win, and we can win safely if we do this right, if we work with the president and everyone here, we can win safe," Amodei said.

Calling the meeting a "historic conversation," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg underscored the need for public trust, as reported by CBS News.

“We want to give the American people and our customers' confidence that the technology works in the way that we intend,” Zuckerberg said, adding, “I was very proud to have that discussion.”

Zuckerberg further stated that the companies had agreed to implement "multiple layers of auditing and controls," which will feature rigorous internal evaluations accompanied by external audits, CBS News reported.

Underlining the sheer economic scale of the computing sector, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated that the AI boom is driving “the single largest infrastructure buildout in human history,” CBS News reported.

Huang argued that investments on semiconductor fabrication plants, computing factories, and emerging startups is generating “an enormous amount of jobs” across the United States, adding, “This is the largest industrial revolution in history.”

The remarks come after United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an Executive Order formally directing the federal government to replace the terms "Artificial Intelligence" and "AI" with "Super Intelligence" and "SI" across all executive branch operations.

The order, titled "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," establishes that the US government will no longer recognize or use Artificial Intelligence or AI as a terminology in official settings to the maximum extent permitted by law.

"It is therefore the policy of my Administration that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, the executive branch shall use the terms 'Super Intelligence' and 'SI' in place of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' and will not acknowledge the usage of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'AI' in any applicable setting," the Executive Order stated.