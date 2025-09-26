Trump takes aim at chip makers with new plan to throttle imports
Summary
The administration wants domestic manufacturing to match imports and would impose tariffs on those companies that don’t step up production.
The Trump administration is weighing a new plan to reduce dramatically the U.S.’s reliance on semiconductors made overseas, hoping to spur domestic manufacturing and reshape global supply chains.
