Trump-friendly Truth Social board to decide when he can cash in
Amrith Ramkumar , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Mar 2024, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryThe board members, including Donald Trump’s son and former cabinet members, will make a key decision.
Donald Trump needs cash, and starting today he will see a huge pile of shares he owns trading on the stock market. The question is, how soon can he tap his nearly $4 billion stake in social-media platform Truth Social?
