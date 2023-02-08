Twitch rolls out new ‘Chat History’ feature: All you need to know
- The streaming platform Twitch tweeted on Monday which reads, “Starting today we’ll be rolling out Chat History for everyone! Catch up with what’s happening on the channel - chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less.”
Twitch, a streaming platform, has recently announced that the company is introducing a new ‘Chat History’ feature. This will help viewers to ‘catch up’ with everything related to the streamer’s channel.
