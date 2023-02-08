Twitch rolls out new ‘Chat History’ feature: All you need to know

Twitch, a streaming platform, has recently announced that the company is introducing a new ‘Chat History’ feature. This will help viewers to ‘catch up’ with everything related to the streamer’s channel.

The streaming platform Twitch tweeted on Monday which reads, “Starting today we’ll be rolling out Chat History for everyone! Catch up with what’s happening on the channel - chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less." The platform also stated that its new feature will be introduced over the next few days, so users need not worry about if they cannot find the feature yet.

📢 Starting today we'll be rolling out Chat History for everyone!



Catch up with what's happening on the channel - chat will load the last 50 messages or last hour of chat, whichever is less.



This rollout will happen over the next few days, don't panic if you can't see it yet 💜 — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) February 6, 2023

In the tweet, several users commented trying to understand the feature in depth. One of the users commented, “(Assuming I'm not dumb and understand this properly). So someone who's just come into the stream will have the last 50/last hour of chat available to read and know anything they missed, cus that is awesome."

The company replied, “You understand this perfectly, only thing to add it's last 50 messages or last hour, whichever is less. For example, if a chat has 80 messages sent in the last hour, the latest 50 will be shown, not all 80."

To recall, last month, Twitch updated the Ads Incentive Program to reflect requests from the community in order to make the program easier. Users can choose to stay opted in once they are in, and they will have more flexibility to adjust the number of ads they run.

The company said in a blog post, “We are also improving the ad running experience. We have heard from you all that it can be difficult to know when an ad is about to run, thereby making it difficult to prepare yourself and your community for the interruption. We will make changes to Ads Manager to help you have more visibility and control over when the ads roll."

Additionally, the platform is also working on Twitch Turbo to offer users ad-free experience. It will come with extra features like ad-free viewing and chat upgrades to emotes and badges.

