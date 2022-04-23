Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with its inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis, informed Twitter.

This approach is informed by authoritative sources, like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.

People around the world use Twitter to connect with others passionate about protecting our planet. Last year, it introduced a dedicated Topic to help people find personalized conversations about climate change. And, to support conversation around #COP26, Twitter rolled out pre-bunks — hubs of credible, authoritative information across a range of key themes, like the science backing climate change, made available in the Explore tab, Search, and Trends.

“We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter," wrote Sean Boyle, Director of Sustainability and Casey Junod, Global Sustainability Manager.

In 2019, we shared plans to achieve 100% carbon-neutral power sourcing in our current data centers by the end of 2022. With the help of our partners at Watershed, we’ll be utilizing zero-carbon electricity for all of our data centers, and for surrounding offices in the US and Canada. Our Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) are sourced from solar and wind power projects in the same geographic region in which energy was used, and cover 100% of Scope 2 emissions from these sites.

Earlier this year, Twitter joined the EU climate pact, committing to ambitious North Star and Pathway pledges, in line with Paris Agreement goals. We’re committed to transitioning to renewable electricity in all our EU leased operations; using 100% carbon-neutral energy in our directly leased buildings by 2025; and upping our investments in carbon removal technologies.

In 2021, we were proud to join the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), and we’re actively pursuing those targets. By 2030, we’re set to have significantly reduced our greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for our net-zero journey, added both.